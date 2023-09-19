Taiwan Urges China to Halt Increased Military Activities

Report cites 103 Chinese military aircraft near Taiwan, a recent high.

Chinese fighter jets breached the informal median line in the strait.

Other aircraft crossed the Bashi Channel, south of Taiwan.

Taiwan’s defense ministry has issued a call to China on Monday, urging them to cease their “disruptive, one-sided actions” following a significant increase in Chinese military operations near the island.

According to the defense ministry’s report, they have observed a total of 103 Chinese military aircraft in the vicinity since Sunday, marking a notable uptick in such activities in the region. This elevated number is described as a “recent high” by the ministry.

In a graphic representation of the past 24 hours, the ministry’s data illustrates instances of Chinese fighter jets breaching the median line of the strait, which functions as an informal dividing boundary between the two territories. Additionally, several aircraft were observed flying south of Taiwan, traversing the Bashi Channel—a body of water that separates Taiwan from the Philippines.

The surge in Chinese military activities near Taiwan has raised concerns and tensions in the region. Taiwan has repeatedly called for peaceful relations and dialogue with China, emphasizing the need to avoid actions that could destabilize the region.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve reunification. Taiwan, on the other hand, maintains its own government, military, and foreign relations, operating as a self-governing democracy.

The increasing presence of Chinese military aircraft near Taiwan has prompted international observers to closely monitor the situation and advocate for peaceful solutions to avoid potential conflict in the region.

