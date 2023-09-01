Texas court strikes down ‘anti-sanctuary city’ law

Texas judge overturns Death Star Law restricting city ordinances.

A Texas judge has overturned a law known as the “Death Star Law,” which was enacted by Republican Governor Greg Abbott and prevented Democratic-led cities from passing certain local ordinances.

The decision came in response to a lawsuit filed by the city of Houston, and Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, calling the law an unconstitutional overreach by the state legislature.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office has appealed the judge’s decision, arguing that it was incorrect. As a result, the Death Star Law will remain in effect until the appeal is resolved, starting on September 1.

The law not only limited the power of local governments but also prohibited regulations such as requirements for water breaks for construction workers. This led to concerns about worker safety, with protests from construction workers and their supporters who feared an increase in heat-related illnesses and fatalities.

The Texas AFL-CIO celebrated the judge’s decision as a victory for the working people of Texas and local governments, though they anticipate an appeal and continue to view the law as an unacceptable infringement on the rights of Texans and cities.

