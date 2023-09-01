Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Texas court strikes down ‘anti-sanctuary city’ law

Texas court strikes down ‘anti-sanctuary city’ law

Articles
Advertisement
Texas court strikes down ‘anti-sanctuary city’ law

Texas court strikes down ‘anti-sanctuary city’ law

Advertisement
  • Texas judge overturns Death Star Law restricting city ordinances.
  • Concerns about worker safety and regulations like water breaks.
  • Texas Attorney General appeals the decision, ongoing legal battle.
Advertisement

A Texas judge has overturned a law known as the “Death Star Law,” which was enacted by Republican Governor Greg Abbott and prevented Democratic-led cities from passing certain local ordinances.

The decision came in response to a lawsuit filed by the city of Houston, and Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, calling the law an unconstitutional overreach by the state legislature.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office has appealed the judge’s decision, arguing that it was incorrect. As a result, the Death Star Law will remain in effect until the appeal is resolved, starting on September 1.

The law not only limited the power of local governments but also prohibited regulations such as requirements for water breaks for construction workers. This led to concerns about worker safety, with protests from construction workers and their supporters who feared an increase in heat-related illnesses and fatalities.

The Texas AFL-CIO celebrated the judge’s decision as a victory for the working people of Texas and local governments, though they anticipate an appeal and continue to view the law as an unacceptable infringement on the rights of Texans and cities.

Also Read

Proud Boys Leader Sentenced for Capitol Riot
Proud Boys Leader Sentenced for Capitol Riot

He was convicted of seditious conspiracy and related charges. Biggs asked for...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story