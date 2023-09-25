Thai man accused of beating his three children to death

Thai man accused of beating his three children to death.

The suspect has claimed a history of mental illness.

DNA evidence connected him to the remains of two infants.

Advertisement

A man in Thailand is facing charges for allegedly beating his two-year-old daughter and two infant sons to death, with suspicions of having done the same to two other infant sons from a previous marriage.

Authorities have taken action following the grim discovery of a two-year-old girl’s body buried beneath a kitchen floor last week.

The suspect, Songsak Songsaeng, has claimed a history of mental illness and allegedly confessed to killing his children due to an inability to tolerate their crying.

Both his wife and ex-wife are also facing charges related to the death of their two-year-old daughter and the deaths of the two boys, respectively.

All three individuals have been apprehended, and it is worth noting that Mr. Songsak has been married four times.

The case came to the attention of the police after neighbors reported potential domestic violence concerns in the Bang Khen district of Bangkok earlier this month.

Advertisement

At the time, Mr. Songsak’s two daughters, aged 12 and four, were found at home without their parents and appeared to have been physically abused.

The 12-year-old daughter informed the police that her parents had beaten her two-year-old sister, resulting in her tragic death.

She played a vital role in assisting the authorities in locating the buried body under a kitchen floor in north-west Thailand last week.

In a disturbing twist, Thai police have also charged Mr. Songsak with the killing of two other sons he had with his third wife.

DNA evidence connected him to the remains of two infants discovered a decade ago, as his third wife previously alleged that he had killed all four of their infant sons, providing authorities with burial locations for two of them.

Authorities suspect that the other two infants may have been buried under an area currently occupied by a petrol station.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Passengers inverted on Canada’s Wonderland ride Passengers inverted on Canada’s Wonderland ride. The Lumberjack ride became "inverted," leaving...