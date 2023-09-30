Advertisement
Tragic Loss: Lorna Woodnutt Identified as Offaly Victim

Tragic Loss: Lorna Woodnutt Identified as Offaly Victim

Articles
Tragic Loss: Lorna Woodnutt Identified as Offaly Victim
  • A woman in her 40s identified as Lorna Woodnutt in County Offaly “violent incident.”
  • A teenage boy was arrested at the scene of the tragedy.
  • Incidents are recorded and shared online; police urge against sharing distressing content.
A woman in her 40s who tragically lost her life in a “violent incident” in County Offaly has been locally identified as Lorna Woodnutt, as reported by the media.

Following the incident, law enforcement arrested a teenage boy at the scene.

Authorities were summoned to a residence near Tullamore around 13:00 local time on Friday, where the lifeless body of the woman was discovered.

Gardaí, the Irish police force, have confirmed that they are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with her death.

It has come to light that the incident was recorded and subsequently shared online.

The police have appealed to anyone who receives these distressing images not to disseminate the content.

For a thorough forensic examination, the scene of the incident has been cordoned off, and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

In response to this tragic event, an incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station, and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.

