Train strikes seven people in Catalonia, Spain, killing four of them

Authorities reported a tragic incident on Sunday in which at least four individuals lost their lives while a group of seven attempted to cross a railway line in Catalonia, a mere 12 miles north of Barcelona in northeastern Spain.

According to Spanish media, this unfortunate event occurred on the eve of a holiday in Catalonia, with a music festival taking place nearby on Sunday night.

The regional firefighting force confirmed their efforts, stating, “We searched for other possible victims near the train. We did not find any others. We also helped evacuate the area and transported the injured to ambulances.”

Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez expressed her condolences to the victims’ families and voiced her support for the emergency services personnel grappling with this exceedingly challenging situation via social media.

Pere Aragones, the head of the regional government of Catalonia, expressed profound distress over the tragedy.

He added, “Emergency services are continuing to work and providing assistance to the victims and their families. The police are conducting an investigation to determine the causes of the accident.”

A similar incident took place in June 2010 when an express train struck a group of individuals crossing the railway in the beach resort of Castelldefels, resulting in the tragic deaths of 12 people.

Those attempting to cross the tracks had just disembarked from a commuter train and were making their way to the beach, where a concert was being held to celebrate the summer solstice.

Some individuals raised concerns at that time regarding the poor markings at an underpass exit and the blocking off of an old crossing, which left travelers confused.

