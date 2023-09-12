Trudeau’s India Trip Delayed by Plane Trouble

The mechanical fault in his aircraft led to its grounding by the Canadian Armed Forces.

Trudeau stayed in India with his delegation during the extended delay.

Canada also suspended free trade agreement negotiations with India.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to India for the G20 summit was marred by an unexpected delay due to an aircraft breakdown. Originally scheduled to depart on Sunday after paying respects at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, Trudeau found himself stranded in New Delhi for two additional days. A mechanical fault discovered during pre-flight checks led to the grounding of his plane by the Canadian Armed Forces, forcing him and his entire delegation to stay in India.

The Royal Canada Air Force plane, CFC01, finally departed from Delhi airport around 1 pm local time on Tuesday, carrying Trudeau and his G20 delegation. This incident added to the woes of Trudeau’s visit, as reports indicated that the Airbus CC-150 aircraft had a history of operational issues.

With no further diplomatic engagements with the Indian government on his agenda, Trudeau and his 16-year-old son Xavier stayed at their hotel during the extended stay. Trudeau’s presence at the G20 summit was notably less prominent than some of his G7 counterparts, and it occurred amidst underlying tensions between Canada and India. These tensions stem from Canada’s perceived leniency towards right-wing Sikh separatists, as New Delhi accuses Ottawa of neglecting the activities of Sikh nationalists seeking a separate Sikh homeland in northern India.

During a meeting with Trudeau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed “strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada,” as stated in an official Indian government release. Additionally, Canada’s recent suspension of free trade agreement negotiations with India further strained relations. In response, Trudeau emphasized Canada’s commitment to defending principles such as freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest while acting against hatred.

In summary, Justin Trudeau’s visit to India for the G20 summit was marred by an unexpected aircraft breakdown, causing a two-day extension of his stay. The visit occurred amidst tensions between Canada and India, primarily due to Canada’s handling of Sikh separatists and the suspension of free trade agreement negotiations. During his visit, Trudeau reiterated Canada’s commitment to fundamental freedoms and peaceful protest.

