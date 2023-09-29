Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Arrested After 26 Years

Advertisement

The arrest was made in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas.

The individual in custody was identified as Duane Keith Davis, also known as “Keffe D.”

July search of Davis’ wife’s home part of ongoing investigation

In connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, an arrest has been made in Las Vegas, as confirmed by a law enforcement source.

The individual taken into custody on Friday morning is Duane Keith Davis, also known as “Keffe D.” In July, law enforcement had searched his wife’s home in Henderson as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

Later today, officials from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department are scheduled to hold a news conference regarding this development.

Tupac Shakur was fatally shot while leaving a boxing match on the Las Vegas Strip, and his tragic death at the young age of 25 has been the subject of conspiracy theories and a lengthy investigation spanning decades.

Duane Keith Davis has consistently claimed to have been present at the scene of the crime, asserting that he was in the front seat of the white Cadillac that pulled up alongside Shakur’s vehicle when the shots were fired from the back seat, ultimately resulting in the rapper’s death.

Tupac was shot four times and passed away six days later.

During the July search of Davis’ wife’s residence, law enforcement authorities seized a copy of Davis’ memoir, which delves into street gang life and the murder of Tupac Shakur. In his memoir, Davis portrays himself as one of only two surviving witnesses to the shooting, the other being Marion ‘Suge’ Knight, the former CEO of Death Row Records, who is currently serving a prison sentence for manslaughter in an unrelated case.

“Going to keep it for the code of the streets,” Davis said when asked who of the four men in the car was responsible for pulling the trigger. “It just came from the backseat, bro.”

Mopreme Shakur, a rapper and the stepbrother of Tupac, described the news of Davis' arrest as a mix of emotions, acknowledging that it brings both a sense of relief and sadness.

“We have been through decades of pain. They have known about this guy, who been running his mouth, for years,” he said.

“So why now?” he said. “For us, this is not over. We want to know why, and if there were any accomplices.”