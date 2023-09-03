Turkey’s Bid to Revive the Black Sea Grain Deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, aiming to persuade Putin to rejoin the Black Sea grain agreement that Moscow terminated in July.

The meeting will occur in Sochi, located on Russia’s southern coast, following weeks of speculation regarding the timing and location of their meeting. Earlier, Erdogan had mentioned that Putin would visit Turkey in August.

Approximately six weeks ago, the Kremlin declined to renew the grain agreement, which had been negotiated by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022. This agreement had facilitated the safe export of nearly 33 million tonnes of grain and other commodities from three Ukrainian ports despite the Russian invasion.

Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement was based on claims that a separate deal aimed at removing obstacles to Russian food and fertilizer exports had not been honored. Russia also voiced concerns about shipping and insurance restrictions that it felt hindered its agricultural trade, even though it had been shipping record quantities of wheat since the previous year.

Why is Turkey a broker?