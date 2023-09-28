Ujjain Rape Case: Accused Caught Trying to Escape

Rape Victim Walks Around Ujjain Seeking Help, Sparking Outrage
Video of a sexually assaulted girl seeking help sparks outrage in India....
On Thursday, an auto-rickshaw driver who had been detained for investigation was arrested on charges of raping and subjecting a 12-year-old girl to brutal violence in Ujjain, as reported by the police.
According to SP Sachin Sharma, the situation escalated when a police team was in the process of escorting the accused to the crime scene to reenact the sequence of events that resulted in the assault on the young girl.
Allegedly, Soni made an unexpected attempt to escape, resulting in a physical altercation with law enforcement officers.
This incident resulted in injuries to both Soni and the police officials involved.
“In the process of recreating the crime scene, the accused, Bharat Soni, tried to run away. This led to a physical altercation during which he sustained injuries, and some of our police officials also got injured,” said SP Sharma. “Necessary action is being taken in the case.”
The auto-rickshaw driver was apprehended based on video evidence and the presence of bloodstains discovered on the passenger seat, as confirmed by the police.
On Monday, the young girl was discovered in a state of bleeding distress on a road within the jurisdiction of the Mahakal police station in Ujjain.
She was subsequently transported to a hospital where a medical examination confirmed that she had been subjected to sexual assault.
The incident has deeply shocked the world, particularly due to reports suggesting that she wandered the streets of Ujjain seeking assistance for over two hours, and no one came to her aid.
The girl is currently receiving medical care at a hospital in Indore. On Wednesday, a team of specialized doctors at the Government Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Women’s Hospital performed surgery on her.
Dr. Divya Gupta, a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) who visited the hospital, reported that while the girl’s condition is improving, she will require an extended period to recover from the psychological trauma she endured.
“The girl has lost a lot of blood and has undergone a major surgery. She has been given two bottles of blood so far. But with the treatment, her condition is gradually improving,” Gupta, a gynecologist herself, told PTI.
“We have given strict instructions to the administration that no outsider should be allowed to meet the girl as she gets upset whenever she sees any stranger. She gestures that the person leaves the room immediately,” Gupta said.
