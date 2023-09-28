Ujjain Rape Case: Accused Caught Trying to Escape

Advertisement

Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl in Ujjain.

Altercation during a reenactment of the crime scene led to injuries for both the accused and the police.

Arrest based on video evidence and bloodstains in the vehicle.

On Thursday, an auto-rickshaw driver who had been detained for investigation was arrested on charges of raping and subjecting a 12-year-old girl to brutal violence in Ujjain, as reported by the police.

According to SP Sachin Sharma, the situation escalated when a police team was in the process of escorting the accused to the crime scene to reenact the sequence of events that resulted in the assault on the young girl.

Allegedly, Soni made an unexpected attempt to escape, resulting in a physical altercation with law enforcement officers.

This incident resulted in injuries to both Soni and the police officials involved.