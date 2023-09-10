US Chief Milley says ‘Ukraine may have 30 days for counter offensive against Russia’

General Mark Milley, the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, has emphasized the importance of time in Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive against Russia.

In a recent statement, General Milley suggested that Ukraine has roughly 30 days left to execute its counter-offensive effectively, as the impending cold weather could pose challenges to Kiev’s maneuverability.

While refraining from prematurely declaring the outcome of the counter-offensive, General Milley did note that Ukraine had been making steady progress by advancing through Russian front lines. The counter-offensive, initiated during the summer to reclaim Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, had yielded modest territorial gains.

Ukrainian military officials have asserted that they have breached Russia’s formidable defensive lines, signaling potential strategic breakthroughs. This development, although significant, is yet to be fully evaluated.

In a separate interview, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the UK’s Chief of Defence Staff, expressed a more optimistic perspective. Admiral Radakin asserted that “Ukraine is winning, and Russia is losing,” citing Ukraine’s reclamation of approximately 50% of the territory previously occupied by Russia as evidence of their success.

Admiral Radakin further emphasized that Russia’s original objective was to subjugate Ukraine and exert control over it, a goal that has thus far remained unattained. He confidently stated, “Russia aimed to subjugate Ukraine and take hold of it, but that has not happened, and it never will happen, and that’s why Ukraine is winning.”

The situation on the ground in Ukraine remains fluid, with the international community closely monitoring developments as the country’s counter-offensive against Russia continues.