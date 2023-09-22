US backs Canada in inquiry into murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

US backs Canada in an inquiry into the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Jake Sullivan firmly rejected the idea of a rift between the US and Canada.

Sullivan expressed deep concerns regarding the allegations.

The White House has expressed its unwavering support for Canada amidst allegations suggesting Indian involvement in the murder of Canadian Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver earlier this year.

During a recent press briefing, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan firmly rejected the idea of a rift between the United States and Canada, stating, “I firmly reject the idea that there is a wedge between the US and Canada.”

Sullivan expressed deep concerns regarding the allegations and emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had stirred diplomatic controversy by raising suspicions that Indian government agents played a role in Nijjar’s assassination, a Canadian citizen, near a Sikh temple.

While there were reports suggesting efforts to create discord between the US and Canada on this issue, Sullivan’s statements reaffirmed the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The United States has been actively working to strengthen its ties with India, including hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit earlier this year.

When asked whether concerns over this incident could hamper the relationship-building process, Sullivan asserted that the US would stand firmly by its principles, regardless of the country in question.

Sullivan stated, “There’s no special exemption granted for actions like this. Regardless of the country, we will stand up and defend our fundamental principles.”

Behind the scenes, diplomatic efforts continue, with Sullivan confirming ongoing communication with both Canada and India. He disclosed, “We maintain constant contact with our Canadian counterparts… and have also been in touch with the Indian government.”

