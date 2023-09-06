US Diplomat Visits Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Focus on talking to Ukrainian leaders about the fight and economic recovery.

Expected announcement of over $1 billion in new US aid for Ukraine.

President Zelenskiy’s visit to troops and continued advances in their counteroffensive.

The top US diplomat is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as well as Ukraine’s foreign minister and prime minister, against the backdrop of Ukraine’s military making gains during the summer campaign. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit precedes his attendance at the Group of 20 summit in c where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be a prominent topic, despite President Vladimir Putin’s absence.

US Assistant Secretary Geoffrey Pyatt emphasized the importance of not returning to “business as usual” once the war in Ukraine ends. Blinken is expected to announce more than $1 billion in new US funding for Ukraine during his trip. The primary focus of his visit is to listen to Ukrainian officials regarding the ongoing counteroffensive and their economic revitalization needs.

This marks Blinken’s fourth visit to Ukraine since the war began. On previous visits, the US announced fresh commitments, with total US security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022 reaching $43.1 billion as of July.

The visit coincides with President Zelenskiy’s intensified efforts to combat corruption, a significant concern for allies as they continue to provide weapons and financial support to Ukraine. It remains uncertain whether Blinken will meet with Rustem Umerov, Zelenskiy’s choice to replace Oleksii Reznikov as Ukraine’s defense minister following allegations of corruption in military procurement by subordinates. Blinken had met with Reznikov during his visit to Kyiv in April of the previous year.

Recently, Zelenskiy visited troops on Ukraine’s eastern front, with the military reporting advancements in the south as part of the ongoing counteroffensive aimed at breaching Russia’s defensive lines. Meanwhile, Putin is set to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Russia’s Far East, raising concerns about Moscow’s quest for additional arms to support the war in Ukraine.

Pyatt, speaking at the Three Seas Initiative forum in Bucharest, emphasized the need for Europe to collaborate in reducing its energy dependence on Russia. He stated that the US aims to ensure that Russia is no longer seen as a reliable energy supplier for Europe, especially in the aftermath of the war. Pyatt noted that the conflict has turned the US into the world’s largest gas exporter, a trend likely to continue for years to come.

