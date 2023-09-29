US Rings Alarm Bells, Calls for Immediate Ethiopia Action

Advertisement
Articles
  • The US is deeply concerned about Ethiopia’s Amhara and Oromia conflicts.
  • Urgent call for political dialogue, emphasis on human rights.
  • Ethiopia Peace Observatory reports 26 clashes in Amhara.

The United States has expressed deep concerns over the ongoing conflicts in Ethiopia‘s Amhara and Oromia regions and has called for immediate political dialogue to resolve the crises.

During a conversation with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need to protect human rights in the region.

According to the Ethiopia Peace Observatory, an independent monitoring group, there have been at least 26 separate clashes in the Amhara region over the past two weeks involving a paramilitary force and government troops.

Efforts to disband this regional force have faced strong opposition, resulting in widespread violence.

In Oromia, there have been additional incidents of violence between the military and the rebel Oromo Liberation Army.

During the call with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Mr. Blinken also discussed the possibility of resuming food aid to Ethiopia.

Food aid from the US and the UN was suspended five months ago due to allegations of theft.

Reports have emerged of hundreds of people in the northern Tigray region suffering from starvation.

An ongoing internet shutdown in Ethiopia’s conflict-affected areas has significantly hampered access to real-time information.

