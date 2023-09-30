US-Saudi defense deal linked with Israel, Palestinian pleas denied

Advertisement

US-Saudi defense deal linked with Israel.

Saudi Arabia could also be designated a Major Non-NATO Ally.

Saudi Arabia and Israel strengthen Riyadh’s ties with Washington.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly determined to secure a military pact with the United States that would require the US to defend the kingdom in exchange for normalized ties with Israel, even if Israel does not offer significant concessions to the Palestinians in their pursuit of statehood.

Advertisement

It could resemble treaties the US has with Asian states or the US agreement with Bahrain while the pact may not provide the ironclad which does not require congressional approval.

Saudi Arabia could also be designated a Major Non-NATO Ally, a status already granted to Israel.

However, all sources emphasize that Saudi Arabia insists on binding assurances of US protection in the event of an attack, akin to the September 14, 2019 missile strikes on its oil facilities, which were attributed to Iran.

Saudi Arabia and Israel strengthen Riyadh’s ties with Washington, countering China’s influence in the region. For President Biden, it could be a diplomatic achievement to highlight ahead of the 2024 US election.

Palestinian aspirations for statehood would likely take a back seat in this scenario and the normalizations would primarily involve Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) has requested a NATO-style treaty, but the US is hesitant to provide such a commitment.

Advertisement

The pact may resemble those with Asian allies or the US-Israel relationship, where the US pledges military support and conducts joint drills instead.

MbS has been seeking commitments from Israel, such as transferring Israeli-controlled territory in the West Bank to the Palestinian Authority, limiting Jewish settlement activity, and halting any West Bank annexation steps. Financial aid to the Palestinian Authority has also been promised.

Approval from the US Congress remains a challenge, given past criticisms of Saudi Arabia for its actions in Yemen, efforts to support oil prices, and its alleged involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In addition to strengthening regional ties, such a pact could serve to counter China’s diplomatic efforts in the Middle East after Beijing facilitated a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The potential pact underscores the evolving dynamics in the Middle East and the shifting priorities of key regional players.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.