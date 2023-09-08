US stranded 3,000 feet down in Turkey so rescuers must act quickly

A team of over 150 rescuers is currently engaged in a race against time to reach American cave explorer Mark Dickey, who fell ill and became trapped approximately 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) underground in a cave he was exploring in southern Turkey.

Mark Dickey, aged 40, was participating in an international exploration mission within the Morca cave in the Taurus mountains when he began experiencing gastrointestinal bleeding, according to Turkey’s TUMAF caving federation.

TUMAF head Bulent Genc informed Reuters that multiple international teams, including teams from Croatia and Italy, are actively assisting in the rescue efforts.

Dickey is situated around 1,000 meters deep within the cave, and the rescue operation is being divided into seven distinct sections.

Genc noted, “They anticipate (the rescue operations) to span 10 days, although the duration could vary depending on the improvement or deterioration of the individual’s condition.”

He added that Dickey’s health had shown signs of improvement, and he was now capable of standing on his own.

TUMAF also revealed that a communication line, capable of reaching a depth of 1,040 meters, had been established, and Croatian rescuers were in the process of setting up an additional “CaveLink” communication system as a backup.

Whether it is feasible to extract Dickey without the use of a stretcher will be determined by the medics on site.

Footage from the ongoing rescue operation depicted Turkish and international teams assembling tents and cables outside the sinkhole, which is the third-largest in Turkey and situated at an altitude of 2,140 meters (7,020 feet).

