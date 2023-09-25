Virginia police wide probe as four kids & an adult were shot

The condition of victims at the hospital has not been released.

Authorities are actively investigating the crime scene.

A shooting incident left as many as five individuals injured, including four children, prompting an immediate investigation by authorities in Chesapeake, Virginia.

As of now, the condition of the victims after being transported to the hospital has not been released.

Law enforcement officers are currently working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, all the wounded individuals were transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.

However, the statement did not specify whether their injuries were life-threatening.

The shooting victims include four male juveniles and one adult male. Their identities, including names and ages, have not been disclosed. This incident occurred in a residential neighborhood, with police responding to a call about gunshots fired shortly after 5 pm.

As of the latest update, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Authorities are actively investigating the crime scene and have appealed to the public for any information related to the incident.

A reward of $1,500 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

This incident comes on the heels of another recent shooting in Romeoville, Illinois, where at least four individuals, including two minors, were found deceased due to gun violence.

Authorities stated that this incident was not considered a murder-suicide but rather involved a shooter who fled the scene, prompting a search operation.

In response to a call, police arrived at the 500-block of Concord Avenue around 8:43 pm, where they discovered four bodies with gunshot wounds, including a fatally shot dog.

The investigation into the fatal shooting in Romeoville is ongoing, with the identities of the minors not disclosed, while the adult victims were named as Roberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei.

