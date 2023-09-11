Vladimir Putin invited by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to 2024 G20

Brazil’s President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has issued an open invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin, assuring him that he can attend next year’s G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro without the specter of arrest hanging over him.

This announcement was made by Lula during this year’s G20 meeting held in Delhi, where he assumed leadership of the forum.

Lula, positioning himself as a mediator between Moscow and Kyiv, emphasized that there would be no legal basis for arresting Putin should he choose to visit Brazil for the November 2024 summit.

It’s worth noting that the International Criminal Court (ICC) had issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest in March 2023, citing allegations of war crimes in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Under the Rome Statute, Brazil is obligated to cooperate with ICC investigations and activities, potentially including the arrest of individuals targeted by the court.

Nonetheless, Putin declined an invitation to attend last month’s BRICS summit in South Africa, a decision widely attributed to concerns related to the ICC.

Despite Brazil’s formal commitment to the ICC charter, Lula expressed a warm reception for Putin at the Rio summit, emphasizing that the event would radiate an “atmosphere of peace.” When asked about Brazil’s ICC obligations, Lula confidently affirmed that Putin would not face arrest.

Lula’s stance of neutrality in the Ukraine conflict has drawn criticism from Western leaders who accuse him of uncritically echoing Russian and Chinese propaganda. In contrast, Ukrainian officials have invited Lula to visit their country and witness the impact of what they term “Russian aggression.”

Lula, however, stands firm in his policy of neutrality, arguing that true peace can only be achieved when some countries maintain impartiality.

He acknowledges the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the US invasion of Iraq, both occurring without international consent. Lula underscores Brazil’s unwavering opposition to the invasion of any country, underscoring his commitment to peace.

While Lula’s position has elicited both support and criticism, some have characterized it as “regrettable, unacceptable, and disheartening.”

Notably, Colombian writer Héctor Abad Faciolince, who tragically witnessed the fatal injury of Ukrainian novelist Victoria Amelina during a Russian missile attack in July, expressed disappointment with Lula’s stance. Nevertheless, Lula remains steadfast in his belief that neutrality is a crucial element in fostering global peace and stability.

The upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro serves as a significant platform where diplomatic tensions, global cooperation, and leadership during times of crisis will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping international relations.

