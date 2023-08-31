Wagner Boss Prigozhin Reportedly Feared for His Life Before Death

The video was published on the Grey Zone Telegram channel, associated with the Wagner group.

According to a media report, a recently released video featuring Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner group, shows him addressing rumors about his well-being and threats to his life in Africa, just days before his death.

The video was published on the Grey Zone Telegram channel, associated with the Wagner group. In the video, Prigozhin confirms his presence in Africa during the second half of August 2023 and reassures that everything is fine, responding to speculation about his life and work.

He is seen wearing a camouflage outfit and hat consistent with a previous video released on August 21, which he also claimed was filmed in Africa.

By referencing his “weekend in the second half of August,” Prigozhin suggests that the recent video must have been recorded on August 19 or 20, shortly before his death. Prigozhin died in a plane crash on August 23. Prior to his death, he had initiated an unsuccessful mutiny against Russian military commanders, during which his Wagner mercenary forces briefly took control of Rostov and made a move towards Moscow.

In the weeks leading up to his demise, Prigozhin seemed to be in a conflict with Russia’s defense ministry regarding the future of his business activities in Africa. His statements in the video indicate that he was aware of the risks to his life. Prigozhin was known for taking extensive precautions for his safety, often employing body doubles and disguises to protect against potential assassination attempts, as reported by The Guardian.

While the Kremlin denied any involvement in Prigozhin’s death and dismissed Western intelligence claims about Vladimir Putin’s role, Russian authorities are investigating the cause of the plane crash. They have not yet provided a definitive explanation for the incident. Moscow has also stated that the crash will not be subject to international investigation protocols.

