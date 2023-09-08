White House Assures Collaboration with Pakistan

Focus on strengthening multilateral development banks.

President Biden to discuss proposals with G20 leaders in New Delhi.

Pakistan faces ongoing terrorism threats near the Afghan border.

Advertisement

A senior White House official has conveyed the United States’ understanding of the threats faced by Pakistan and its commitment to collaborating with the country in addressing those challenges. During a news briefing in Washington, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communication, John Kirby, emphasized President Joe Biden’s dedication to working with Pakistan.

Kirby also highlighted US efforts to reform and expand multilateral development banks like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. President Biden intends to discuss this proposal with G20 leaders during a meeting in New Delhi.

The United States recognizes these institutions as effective tools for promoting transparent and high-quality investments in developing nations. Kirby emphasized that the US is actively advocating for the evolution of these institutions to meet future challenges.

Kirby responded to concerns about Pakistan’s security situation, noting that the country continues to face terrorism threats, particularly along its border with Afghanistan. He affirmed the US commitment to assisting Pakistan in addressing these security challenges, within the bounds of Pakistan’s comfort level, as these threats pose significant risks to both the Pakistani people and its borders.

Regarding the assertion that the US left behind approximately $7 billion worth of weapons and equipment in Afghanistan, Kirby clarified that no American equipment was left behind. He stated that only a limited amount of equipment, such as aircraft and airport mechanic capabilities, was left at the airport. This equipment was rendered unusable as the US completed its evacuation efforts. Equipment transferred to Afghan National Security Forces was abandoned by official Afghan forces, not by the US.

Kirby also addressed questions about the Kashmir issue, reaffirming that the US’s Kashmir policy remains unchanged. The US believes that tensions in the region are best resolved through direct negotiations between the concerned parties.

Advertisement

Regarding human rights concerns, Kirby emphasized that human rights are a cornerstone of President Biden’s foreign policy. He stated that President Biden would not shy away from raising concerns about human rights with his counterparts worldwide, including during discussions with Indian leaders. However, Kirby noted that the US encourages dialogue between India and Pakistan but stressed that it is ultimately a matter for the Indian leaders to decide.

Finally, Kirby mentioned President Biden’s efforts to reshape the IMF and the World Bank. The President recently requested additional funds from the US Congress to increase World Bank financing by more than $25 billion. The US is also exploring options to encourage similar contributions from its international partners. During his visit to India, President Biden will urge G20 leaders to provide meaningful debt relief for low- and middle-income countries, allowing them to recover from economic strains.

Also Read Microsoft Finds Fake Chinese-Controlled Social Media Accounts These accounts may use AI to influence US voters. Social media platforms...