X Updates Privacy Policy to Collect Biometric Data, Employment History

X will collect biometric data (such as facial scans) and employment history with user consent.

X will use this data to improve safety, security, and identification; suggest job opportunities; and share information with potential employers.

The policy changes will take effect on September 29.

Elon Musk’s managed platform X (previously known as Twitter) is now requesting user permission to gather their biometric data and employment history.

The social media platform has revised its privacy policy to include sections about “biometric information” and “employment history.”

The updated privacy policy states that, with user consent, the platform might collect and utilize biometric information for purposes like safety, security, and identification. Additionally, X has outlined its intention to gather personal details such as employment history, education background, employment preferences, skills, job search activities, and more. These details would be used to suggest potential job opportunities, share information with potential employers during job applications, assist employers in identifying potential candidates, and display more pertinent advertisements.

These policy changes will become effective on September 29. The company clarified that it gathers information about how users utilize its services, using this data to enhance product and service provision, maintain security, respect user privacy, and offer more personalized experiences.

In July, X Corporation faced a proposed class-action lawsuit in the United States regarding its data collection practices. The lawsuit argued that X had not adequately informed users that it collects and stores their biometric identifiers from every photo containing a recognizable face uploaded to the platform.

