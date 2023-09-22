Zelensky’s Warning About Aid and Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Zelensky, donning his recognizable olive green military-style shirt during his second visit to Washington amid the ongoing conflict, was unable to obtain the much-desired long-range U.S. missiles that Ukraine has sought to repel President Vladimir Putin’s forces.

This visit to the U.S. capital marked a significant shift in the political landscape compared to Zelensky’s initial visit in December 2022 when he received a hero’s welcome and addressed a joint session of Congress.

However, this time around, Zelensky encountered a more somber atmosphere, with Republican and Democratic leaders embroiled in a contentious spending battle that could potentially trigger a U.S. government shutdown, jeopardizing a $24 billion aid package earmarked for Ukraine. Within the Republican Party, a hard-right faction has been increasingly vocal about halting further aid, despite Congress having already approved $100 billion in assistance, including $43 billion in weaponry.

In a plea for unity and support, Zelensky took to social media, stating, “To win, we must all stand together and work together.” He expressed his reliance on the United States for unwavering support in the face of Russia.

Zelensky’s arrival coincided with another round of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine, inflicting casualties in various cities. Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer, a strong advocate of President Joe Biden’s pro-Ukraine policies, revealed that Zelensky had conveyed a dire message, warning that without the aid, Ukraine could lose the war.

Advertisement