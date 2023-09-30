Advertisement

Zimbabwe’s gold mine tragedy kills six, 15 stuck under rubble.

The incident occurred at the Bay Horse gold mine.

Zimbabwe experienced a similar mining tragedy earlier near the town of Kadoma.

A mine shaft collapse in a gold mine has tragically resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals, while 15 others are currently trapped underground in Chegutu, Zimbabwe.

The incident occurred at the Bay Horse gold mine, approximately 100 kilometres (62 miles) west of Harare. Around 30 individuals were initially trapped, but 13 miners have been rescued.

Efforts to reach those who remain underground are ongoing, with authorities and rescue teams working tirelessly to assist. The exact cause of the collapse is currently unknown.

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation has indicated that its secretary general and the chairman of the Chegutu Miners Association will visit the site to investigate the incident.

Mining accidents are common given the country’s vast reserves of gold, platinum, and diamonds. Mining practices in the region often involve rudimentary methods, and safety standards are sometimes disregarded.

Zimbabwe experienced a similar mining tragedy when heavy rainfall led to the flooding at the Silver Moon and Cricket mines near the town of Kadoma in 2019.

