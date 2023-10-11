11-year-old shoots 2 teens in Florida after fight over bag of chips.

The boy retrieved a gun from his mother’s vehicle.

A shocking incident occurred during a Pop Warner football practice in Apopka, Florida, where an 11-year-old boy retrieved a gun from his mother’s vehicle and shot two 13-year-olds following a heated dispute that initially sparked over a bag of chips.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the argument quickly escalated, leading to the older boys chasing and physically confronting the 11-year-old.

The surveillance footage captured the moment when the older teenagers pursued the 11-year-old towards the vehicle. The boy reached into the car, where his mother had kept the firearm under the passenger seat, and allegedly fired a shot, hitting one teenager in the back and the other in the elbow.

Apopka Police Chief Michael McKinley expressed disbelief at the incident, stating, “It’s troubling to comprehend why an 11-year-old would resort to using a firearm to resolve a dispute.”

Law enforcement responded promptly to the shooting, arriving at the recreation center about four minutes after receiving the report.

Officers confiscated the firearm from the child and placed him in detention. The 11-year-old now faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and has been booked into the juvenile assessment center.

Authorities are considering charging the boy’s mother with a second-degree misdemeanor for leaving the gun unsecured in the vehicle.

McKinley emphasized the need for society to reflect on such incidents, which are becoming increasingly common. Both injured teens, now in stable condition, were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

One of the victims underwent surgery, while the other remains hospitalized. Fortunately, both are expected to survive their injuries.

Questions arise about the accessibility of firearms to minors and the urgency of implementing stricter safety measures as the investigation unfolds.

McKinley expressed hope that the 11-year-old will receive the necessary support and intervention to prevent this incident from defining his future.

Apopka is located approximately 20 miles northwest of Orlando.

