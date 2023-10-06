115+ ‘Unidentified Bodies’ Found at Colorado Funeral Home

Over 115 unidentified remains were discovered at Colorado’s Return to Nature Funeral Home.

In a stunning discovery, over 115 unidentified remains have been uncovered inappropriately stored at a funeral home in Colorado called the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

According to the media, law enforcement authorities from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office made this unsettling find, and multiple agencies, including the FBI, are currently conducting investigations.

In response to this distressing situation, a local disaster emergency has been declared while the investigations are underway.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller has stated that the inquiry will be a lengthy process. According to the CBS News report, Coroner Keller emphasized that it will likely take several months to complete the investigation, which will involve the forensic identification of the remains through methods such as fingerprint and DNA analysis.