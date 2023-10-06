115+ ‘Unidentified Bodies’ Found at Colorado Funeral Home

Russia to target Ukraine’s power grid again, Zelenskyy warns
In a stunning discovery, over 115 unidentified remains have been uncovered inappropriately stored at a funeral home in Colorado called the Return to Nature Funeral Home.
According to the media, law enforcement authorities from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office made this unsettling find, and multiple agencies, including the FBI, are currently conducting investigations.
In response to this distressing situation, a local disaster emergency has been declared while the investigations are underway.
Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller has stated that the inquiry will be a lengthy process. According to the CBS News report, Coroner Keller emphasized that it will likely take several months to complete the investigation, which will involve the forensic identification of the remains through methods such as fingerprint and DNA analysis.
“The loved ones in this facility will be treated with the utmost care and respect. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy and we will work to get those families the answers they deserve,” said Keller.
“It is a very tragic situation and there are a lot of decedents there and I don’t want to go into the scene out of respect for the families,” added Keller.
On Friday, Sheriff Allen Cooper of Fremont County addressed the media during a press conference.
“There have been a lot of questions and concerns expressed by the community, especially those families who entrusted their loved ones to this funeral home. Our priority and our focus is on the families. We are committed to finding answers for the families as quickly as possible,” said Cooper.
Return to Nature Funeral Home promotes itself as an environmentally friendly burial facility, where they do not employ embalming fluids or concrete vaults.
The FBI discussed the investigative team that will be deployed for the case.
“This will include our technical hazardous response team and our disaster recovery team. These are teams with additional training and specialized equipment that serve to process scenes of national magnitude, including the response to 9/11 and major airline incidents, so they will be coming in the next few days,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Denver field office Mark Michalek.
