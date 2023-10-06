Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
115+ ‘Unidentified Bodies’ Found at Colorado Funeral Home

115+ ‘Unidentified Bodies’ Found at Colorado Funeral Home

Articles
Advertisement
115+ ‘Unidentified Bodies’ Found at Colorado Funeral Home

115+ ‘Unidentified Bodies’ Found at Colorado Funeral Home

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Over 115 unidentified remains were discovered at Colorado’s Return to Nature Funeral Home.
  • Multiple agencies, including the FBI, conducting investigations.
  • A local disaster emergency was declared in response to the situation.
    • Advertisement

In a stunning discovery, over 115 unidentified remains have been uncovered inappropriately stored at a funeral home in Colorado called the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

According to the media, law enforcement authorities from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office made this unsettling find, and multiple agencies, including the FBI, are currently conducting investigations.

In response to this distressing situation, a local disaster emergency has been declared while the investigations are underway.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller has stated that the inquiry will be a lengthy process. According to the CBS News report, Coroner Keller emphasized that it will likely take several months to complete the investigation, which will involve the forensic identification of the remains through methods such as fingerprint and DNA analysis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The loved ones in this facility will be treated with the utmost care and respect. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy and we will work to get those families the answers they deserve,” said Keller.

“It is a very tragic situation and there are a lot of decedents there and I don’t want to go into the scene out of respect for the families,” added Keller.

Advertisement

On Friday, Sheriff Allen Cooper of Fremont County addressed the media during a press conference.

Advertisement

“There have been a lot of questions and concerns expressed by the community, especially those families who entrusted their loved ones to this funeral home. Our priority and our focus is on the families. We are committed to finding answers for the families as quickly as possible,” said Cooper.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Return to Nature Funeral Home promotes itself as an environmentally friendly burial facility, where they do not employ embalming fluids or concrete vaults.

The FBI discussed the investigative team that will be deployed for the case.

Advertisement

“This will include our technical hazardous response team and our disaster recovery team. These are teams with additional training and specialized equipment that serve to process scenes of national magnitude, including the response to 9/11 and major airline incidents, so they will be coming in the next few days,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Denver field office Mark Michalek.

Also Read

Russia to target Ukraine’s power grid again, Zelenskyy warns
Russia to target Ukraine’s power grid again, Zelenskyy warns

Zelenskyy warns of potential Russian attempts to disrupt Ukraine's power grid this...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story