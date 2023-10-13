13 Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense zone.

Taiwan’s defense ministry reported the detection of 13 Chinese Air Force aircraft entering Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Thursday morning.

This incursion included fighter jets and drones, coinciding with the presence of Chinese warships conducting “combat patrols” and drills.

Taiwan, while considering itself an independent nation, faces persistent claims from China, which regards Taiwan as a part of its territory.

In recent years, Taiwan has voiced consistent concerns about escalating Chinese military activities in the vicinity of the island.

The continued and sometimes provocative military maneuvers by China in the Taiwan Strait and the surrounding areas have significantly heightened tensions between the two nations. These actions are seen as a means of asserting China’s territorial claims and pressuring Taiwan’s government.

Taiwan has responded to such actions by closely monitoring and tracking Chinese military movements. Additionally, the island has sought support from international partners, primarily the United States, to bolster its defenses and deter any potential threats.

The situation remains highly sensitive, with the possibility of further incidents and escalations that could impact regional stability and diplomatic relations.

