2 earthquakes strike Nepal, tremors detected in areas of India

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck Nepal at a depth of 5 km, causing tremors felt in various parts of India, including the national capital New Delhi and its surrounding regions.

People hurriedly evacuated buildings in response to the seismic activity, although there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in India or Nepal.

The earthquake’s epicenter was pinpointed in Nepal at approximately 29.39 degrees north latitude and 81.23 degrees east longitude, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Additionally, the German Research Centre for Geosciences known as GeoForschungsZentrum (GFZ),, reported a magnitude 5.6 earthquake in the Nepal region.

In the wake of the tremors, residents in Dehradun also rushed out of their buildings. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale, occurred at 2:51 pm local time.

Simultaneously, another earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude struck western parts of Nepal, as reported by the country’s National Seismological Centre.

Fortunately, no loss of life or property was reported. The earthquake had its epicenter in the Talkot area of Bajhang district, approximately 700 km west of Kathmandu, and was felt in nearby districts, including Bhajang and parts of India.

Two earthquakes, one with a magnitude of 6.2 and the other 4.6 on the Richter Scale, occurred in quick succession in Nepal. The first quake struck at 14:25:52 IST, followed by the second at 14:51:04 IST.

The first earthquake had a depth of 10 km, while the second had a depth of 5 km. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and others evacuated buildings as strong tremors affected various parts of northern India.

