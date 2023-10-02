Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
2 Swedes killed in shooting in Belgian capital; suspect at large

2 Swedes killed in shooting in Belgian capital; suspect at large

Articles
Advertisement
2 Swedes killed in shooting in Belgian capital; suspect at large

2 Swedes killed in shooting in Belgian capital; suspect at large

Advertisement
  • 2 Swedes killed in shooting in Belgian capital.
  • Prosecutors reported that the suspected shooter was at large.
  • The leading terrorism prosecutor’s office initiated an investigation.
Advertisement

At least two Swedish nationals were subjected to gunfire in the Belgian capital, Brussels, with an automatic rifle on Monday.

Prosecutors reported that the suspected shooter was at large, while videos from the scene were shared by a local newspaper, Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, revealing an armed suspect in a fluorescent orange jacket fleeing the scene on a scooter after the rifle was discharged.

The leading terrorism prosecutor’s office initiated an investigation, as the motive behind the attack remained unclear. The Brussels prosecutor is heading the case, as confirmed by Eric Van Duyse from the federal prosecutor’s office.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo strongly condemned the “harrowing attack” that targeted Swedish citizens. He conveyed his condolences to the Swedish Prime Minister and expressed solidarity in the fight against terrorism.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen denounced the attack as “despicable” and pledged unity in the face of terrorism. She offered her support to the Belgian police in swiftly apprehending the suspect and emphasized the need for a united stance against terror.

Police spokesperson Ilse Vande Keere stated that law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the immediate vicinity following the shooting.

Advertisement

The incident in Brussels occurs against a backdrop of heightened vigilance related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, which has led to increased tension in several European nations.

Simultaneously, Brussels has witnessed a rise in violence associated with international drug trafficking.

Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement

Also Read

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden set to pay solidarity visit to Israel
Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden set to pay solidarity visit to Israel

Joe Biden set to pay solidarity visit to Israel amid Israel-Hamas War....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story