2 Swedes killed in shooting in Belgian capital; suspect at large

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden set to pay solidarity visit to Israel
Joe Biden set to pay solidarity visit to Israel amid Israel-Hamas War....
At least two Swedish nationals were subjected to gunfire in the Belgian capital, Brussels, with an automatic rifle on Monday.
Prosecutors reported that the suspected shooter was at large, while videos from the scene were shared by a local newspaper, Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, revealing an armed suspect in a fluorescent orange jacket fleeing the scene on a scooter after the rifle was discharged.
The leading terrorism prosecutor’s office initiated an investigation, as the motive behind the attack remained unclear. The Brussels prosecutor is heading the case, as confirmed by Eric Van Duyse from the federal prosecutor’s office.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo strongly condemned the “harrowing attack” that targeted Swedish citizens. He conveyed his condolences to the Swedish Prime Minister and expressed solidarity in the fight against terrorism.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen denounced the attack as “despicable” and pledged unity in the face of terrorism. She offered her support to the Belgian police in swiftly apprehending the suspect and emphasized the need for a united stance against terror.
Police spokesperson Ilse Vande Keere stated that law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the immediate vicinity following the shooting.
The incident in Brussels occurs against a backdrop of heightened vigilance related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, which has led to increased tension in several European nations.
Simultaneously, Brussels has witnessed a rise in violence associated with international drug trafficking.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.