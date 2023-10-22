22 Israelis killed, 500 injured in ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’

At least 22 Israelis were reported to be killed and over 500 others sustaining injuries after the Palestinian group Hamas launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”.

Palestinian group Hamas launched 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel, alongside armed gunmen infiltrating parts of the southern region of Israel.

This unprecedented attack has left Israelis in a state of profound shock, with many rushing to bomb shelters.

The assault included the capture of several villages and towns, which is a highly unusual development in this conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by declaring war against Palestine, asserting that Hamas had made a grave error.

In retaliation to the Palestinian attacks, the Israeli military conducted airstrikes in Gaza, resulting in heavy explosions witnessed by residents.

Hamas militants launched this operation, and their military commander, Mohammad Deif, called on Palestinians worldwide to join the fight, claiming it to be a momentous battle to end the “last occupation on earth.”

The infiltration of an unknown number of Hamas gunmen into Israel from Gaza marked a severe escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with multiple active scenes in southern Israel reported by Israel’s police chief.

Gazans, anticipating prolonged conflict, rushed to purchase supplies and sought refuge in shelters, evacuating their homes.

Israeli Defence Minister Gallant stated that Hamas had initiated a war against Israel, with Israeli forces engaging the enemy on multiple fronts.

The Israeli military confirmed its operations inside Gaza without providing specific details.

Reports emerged of gunmen opening fire on civilians in Sderot, southern Israel, and social media circulated footage of clashes in city streets, along with armed individuals roaming the countryside.