2,329 Lives Lost: Gaza Struggles Amid Israeli Assault

Gaza death toll reaches 2,329, with 9,042 wounded, after Israeli air assault.

Tensions escalate in the Middle East due to Israeli military response to Hamas attacks.

Israeli forces respond with Operation Swords of Iron targeting Gaza.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported an alarming rise in the Palestinian death toll to 2,329, with 9,042 wounded, following a massive Israeli air assault on the Gaza Strip.

This surge in casualties comes in the midst of heightened tensions in the Middle East, sparked by a military campaign initiated by Israeli forces in response to a series of attacks by Hamas on Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, involving a coordinated assault with rocket attacks and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

Hamas cited their actions as retaliation for the events at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and escalating violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

Israel responded with Operation Swords of Iron, targeting Hamas within the Gaza Strip. In addition to military actions, Israel exacerbated the situation by cutting off water and electricity supplies to Gaza, compounding the hardships faced by an already besieged population since 2007.

Furthermore, they issued evacuation orders for over 1 million Gazans in the northern strip to move south.

In contrast, the Israeli death toll currently stands at 1,300, with over 3,400 confirmed injuries among its citizens.

