49 Killed in Russian Attack on Shop in Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reports at least 49 killed in a Russian artillery strike.

The strike hit a shop near the eastern city of Kupiansk.

49 bodies, including a 6-year-old boy, recovered from the rubble; 6 others, including a child, injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian artillery strike on Thursday resulted in the tragic loss of at least 49 lives.

The strike targeted a shop located near the eastern city of Kupiansk.

Oleh Synehubov, who serves as the Head of the military administration in the Kharkiv region, stated that Russian forces carried out shelling on a cafe and shop situated in the village of Grozna within the Kupiansk district.

“Rescuers continue to work at the site. As of now, the bodies of 49 dead people, including a 6-year-old boy, have been removed from the rubble.”

“6 people, including 1 child, were injured. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance. Rescue operations at the site are ongoing.”



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to Spain, said the attack was “a demonstrably brutal Russian crime – a rocket attack on an ordinary grocery store, a completely deliberate terrorist attack.”

“Russian terror must be stopped. Anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is a criminal. Everyone who still supports Russia is supporting evil. Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for one thing only: to make its genocidal aggression the new normal for the whole world,” Zelenskyy said.

