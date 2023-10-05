5-foot-long python found taking a nap in South London home

A family in England was left in disbelief when they stumbled upon a 5-foot-long python comfortably situated in their kitchen. This surprising encounter led the family’s nanny to make a call to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), as reported by the New York Post.

It is worth noting that this boa-red python, found peacefully napping in a South London residence, possesses the capability to fatally harm humans within a matter of minutes. The snake was discovered nestled near the kitchen’s boiler, seemingly seeking warmth.

“He was slightly skinny,” animal rescuer Abigail Campbell told SWNS.

“I gave him a nudge just to make sure he wasn’t aggressive, but he was very calm and allowed me to pick him up no problem, although he did cling on to the boiler pipe very tightly. He was very strong,” Campbell added.

