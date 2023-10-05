5-foot-long python found taking a nap in South London home

New Dubai law: Dh500,000 fine for misusing official emblem
A family in England was left in disbelief when they stumbled upon a 5-foot-long python comfortably situated in their kitchen. This surprising encounter led the family’s nanny to make a call to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), as reported by the New York Post.
It is worth noting that this boa-red python, found peacefully napping in a South London residence, possesses the capability to fatally harm humans within a matter of minutes. The snake was discovered nestled near the kitchen’s boiler, seemingly seeking warmth.
“He was slightly skinny,” animal rescuer Abigail Campbell told SWNS.
“I gave him a nudge just to make sure he wasn’t aggressive, but he was very calm and allowed me to pick him up no problem, although he did cling on to the boiler pipe very tightly. He was very strong,” Campbell added.
The nanny suspected that the snake might have entered the premises from the garden through a gap in the wall, whereas the RSPCA speculated that the reptile had either escaped or been “abandoned” in the vicinity.
In an effort to identify the owner of the snake, the organization put up posters; however, no one came forward.
“He was very chilled and became somewhat lively once he had been picked up, looking around and smelling the air,” Campbell said adding that “he was placed in a snake bag, where he chilled out again, and curled up.”
According to SWNS, the creature has been transported to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital.
In terms of reptile expertise, pythons are generally non-venomous; however, certain species can reach a significant size, posing a risk of constriction to their owners, which can be fatal.
The RSPCA has noted a concerning trend of abandoned reptiles, highlighting that some pet owners may not fully grasp the level of “commitment” required to care for these animals.
“We believe many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, and we suspect the reality of caring for them has become too much in these cases,” Campbell told the outlet.
“This is why we would encourage anyone thinking of getting an exotic pet to find out as much as possible about the animal’s needs and whether they’re the right pet for them.”
