Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
5-foot-long python found taking a nap in South London home

5-foot-long python found taking a nap in South London home

Articles
Advertisement
5-foot-long python found taking a nap in South London home

5-foot-long python found taking a nap in South London home

Advertisement
Advertisement

A family in England was left in disbelief when they stumbled upon a 5-foot-long python comfortably situated in their kitchen. This surprising encounter led the family’s nanny to make a call to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), as reported by the New York Post.

It is worth noting that this boa-red python, found peacefully napping in a South London residence, possesses the capability to fatally harm humans within a matter of minutes. The snake was discovered nestled near the kitchen’s boiler, seemingly seeking warmth.

“He was slightly skinny,” animal rescuer Abigail Campbell told SWNS.

“I gave him a nudge just to make sure he wasn’t aggressive, but he was very calm and allowed me to pick him up no problem, although he did cling on to the boiler pipe very tightly. He was very strong,” Campbell added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The nanny suspected that the snake might have entered the premises from the garden through a gap in the wall, whereas the RSPCA speculated that the reptile had either escaped or been “abandoned” in the vicinity.

In an effort to identify the owner of the snake, the organization put up posters; however, no one came forward.

“He was very chilled and became somewhat lively once he had been picked up, looking around and smelling the air,” Campbell said adding that “he was placed in a snake bag, where he chilled out again, and curled up.”

Advertisement

According to SWNS, the creature has been transported to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital.

Advertisement

In terms of reptile expertise, pythons are generally non-venomous; however, certain species can reach a significant size, posing a risk of constriction to their owners, which can be fatal.

The RSPCA has noted a concerning trend of abandoned reptiles, highlighting that some pet owners may not fully grasp the level of “commitment” required to care for these animals.

“We believe many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, and we suspect the reality of caring for them has become too much in these cases,” Campbell told the outlet.

“This is why we would encourage anyone thinking of getting an exotic pet to find out as much as possible about the animal’s needs and whether they’re the right pet for them.”

Also Read

New Dubai law: Dh500,000 fine for misusing official emblem
New Dubai law: Dh500,000 fine for misusing official emblem

Dubai is set to have its own unique emblem, one that reflects...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story