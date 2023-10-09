Advertisement
9 US citizens killed in Israel as conflict escalates

Articles
  • Nine U.S. citizens were confirmed dead in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
  • National Security Council extends condolences to victims and families.
  • State Department in contact with Israeli authorities to locate missing U.S. citizens.
On Monday, a statement from a spokesperson for the National Security Council confirmed that nine American citizens have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Israel.

“At this time, we can confirm the death of nine U.S. citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and the families of all those affected and wish those injured a speedy recovery. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller confirmed that reporting, telling CNN’s Phil Mattingly, “We are in close contact with the government of Israel as they continue to conduct security operations to locate missing US citizens.. and we are, of course, in close contact with the families of these nine deceased Americans and offering them any consular assistance that we can provide.”

The United States actively collects information regarding American citizens participating in the conflict.

