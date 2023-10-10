900 Israelis, 849 Palestinians killed in Gaza conflict

Current casualties: 900 Israelis and 849 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

The current figures show that there have been at least 900 Israeli casualties and 849 Palestinian casualties, including those in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces have blocked roads, and military vehicles are the only traffic present in the area.

There was a military alert indicating a possible infiltration of Palestinian fighters, although we cannot confirm this at the moment.

This situation highlights the ongoing uncertainty and volatility in the area.

While things are relatively calm now, the situation was drastically different just an hour ago, with the Israeli military facing intense moments of panic.

Heavy machine gun fire could be heard from approximately 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) away.

Earlier today, we visited Kfar Aza, where we witnessed deeply distressing scenes. There were numerous casualties, including Hamas and Palestinian fighters, as well as Israeli civilians.

The military has not yet provided an official death toll, as they are still recovering bodies from the homes where these Israelis lost their lives.

Tragically, there were also casualties among foreign workers. Houses were demolished, and the personal belongings of the residents were scattered across well-maintained lawns.

It was once a peaceful place to live, which stands in stark contrast to the living conditions in the Gaza Strip.

