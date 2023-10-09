Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Could Rise, Aid Groups Warn

On Sunday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid reported that the earthquake had resulted in 2,053 fatalities, with over 1,240 people injured and approximately 1,320 houses either completely or partially destroyed. However, there is growing concern that these numbers may increase further.

Afghanistan, a country that has long grappled with poverty, has been mired in conflict for decades. The Taliban assumed control in August 2021, marking their return to power two decades after being ousted by US forces.

This event prompted the withdrawal of many major aid organizations and NGOs, leading to the suspension of critical aid programs.

The Taliban’s takeover exacerbated Afghanistan’s isolation from the international community, and it resulted in a cutoff of international funding by Washington and its allies. This economic blow further weakened an already aid-dependent economy.

The country also remains vulnerable to regular earthquakes. Last June, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in the eastern provinces of Paktika and Khost, bordering Pakistan, claimed the lives of over a thousand people.

Recently, the World Bank warned that two-thirds of Afghan families were facing significant challenges in sustaining their livelihoods, making it even more difficult for the Afghan population to recover from the impact of earthquakes, which have become a recurring occurrence in the region.

International aid groups have expressed their limitations in responding to major disasters due to the challenges posed by the Taliban’s takeover.

They have called for urgent global assistance, but only a few countries have publicly offered their support.