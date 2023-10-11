Afghanistan shaken by another earthquake

Afghanistan was shaken by another earthquake.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Afghanistan.

The latest earthquake struck near Herat city.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Afghanistan, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) on Wednesday.

This seismic event was part of a series of tremors that had already rattled similar areas in Afghanistan over the preceding weekend. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

As per the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was situated approximately 29 kilometers north of Herat province.

Janan Sayeeq, a spokesman for disaster management, provided no early details on potential damage, while there were no immediate reports of casualties resulting from this latest earthquake.

Rescue teams and volunteers have been tirelessly working on the ground to locate survivors since the seismic activity that shook the province over the weekend.

The United Nations (UN) estimated that these earlier quakes had devastated entire villages and impacted around 12,000 people.

Local and national officials have provided varying accounts of the number of casualties from the previous earthquakes, but the disaster ministry reported that 2,053 people lost their lives.

Spokesman Mullah Janan Sayeq stated, “We can’t give exact numbers for dead and wounded as it is in flux.”

According to the United Nations, the previous earthquakes had completely obliterated at least 11 villages in Herat province's Zenda Jan district.

Survivors were left with no habitable structures, and many have been living in tents outdoors due to fears of aftershocks, as reported by local media.

Providing shelter on a large scale presents a significant challenge for Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities, who assumed power in August 2021 and have had strained relationships with international aid organizations.

Afghanistan is prone to deadly earthquakes, but the weekend disaster marked the most severe earthquake to strike the war-torn nation in over 25 years.

Most rural homes in Afghanistan are constructed from mud and wooden support poles, with minimal steel or concrete reinforcement.

Given the tradition of multi-generational extended families living under the same roof, significant earthquakes can have devastating consequences on communities.

Moreover, Afghanistan is grappling with a dire humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid.

The Herat province, located on the border with Iran and housing around 1.9 million people, has suffered from a prolonged drought affecting its rural communities.

