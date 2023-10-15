Afghanistan Shaken by Third Earthquake in a week

New earthquake hits western Afghanistan after recent deadly tremors.

US Geological Survey reports a magnitude 6.3 quake near Herat.

A new earthquake has struck western Afghanistan, just days after two significant tremors in the region claimed the lives of over 1,000 people.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 6.3 quake occurred near the city of Herat at a depth of 6.3km (approximately four miles).

Local health authorities have confirmed at least one fatality, while the World Health Organization reports that around 100 individuals are receiving medical treatment at the regional hospital.

During the previous earthquakes, over 90% of the casualties were women and children, as highlighted by the United Nations’ children agency, UNICEF.

The USGS noted that the epicenter of this recent tremor was situated 30km northwest of Herat, which is Afghanistan’s third-largest city and is close to the Iranian border.

The earthquake last Saturday affected Zindajan, a rural district located approximately 40km from Herat. The impact was severe, reducing fragile houses to rubble.

Villagers conducted search and rescue efforts using shovels and their bare hands to locate missing individuals.

Yahya Kalilah, the head of the Médecins Sans Frontières Afghanistan Programmed, expressed the expectation of lower casualties this time because many people were already sleeping outside in tents.