Afghanistan Shaken by Third Earthquake in a week

US Bolsters Israel as Gaza Operations Escalate
US deploys second carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Air...
A new earthquake has struck western Afghanistan, just days after two significant tremors in the region claimed the lives of over 1,000 people.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 6.3 quake occurred near the city of Herat at a depth of 6.3km (approximately four miles).
Local health authorities have confirmed at least one fatality, while the World Health Organization reports that around 100 individuals are receiving medical treatment at the regional hospital.
During the previous earthquakes, over 90% of the casualties were women and children, as highlighted by the United Nations’ children agency, UNICEF.
The USGS noted that the epicenter of this recent tremor was situated 30km northwest of Herat, which is Afghanistan’s third-largest city and is close to the Iranian border.
The earthquake last Saturday affected Zindajan, a rural district located approximately 40km from Herat. The impact was severe, reducing fragile houses to rubble.
Villagers conducted search and rescue efforts using shovels and their bare hands to locate missing individuals.
Yahya Kalilah, the head of the Médecins Sans Frontières Afghanistan Programmed, expressed the expectation of lower casualties this time because many people were already sleeping outside in tents.
“In terms of psychology, people are panicked and traumatized,” he said.
“People are not feeling safe. I will assure you 100%, no one will sleep in their house.”
With the Taliban in control of Afghanistan since 2021, the approaching cold season presents a challenge, as it is unlikely they can sustain tent living for an extended period.
Since the Taliban’s assumption of power, Afghanistan has been grappling with an ongoing economic crisis, aggravated by the cessation of direct aid to the government.
Afghanistan is prone to frequent earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, as it is located at the convergence of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
In June of the previous year, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the province of Paktika, claiming the lives of over 1,000 people and rendering tens of thousands homeless.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.