Western Afghanistan hit by another earthquake after two recent deadly quakes.

A 6.3 magnitude quake struck 28km north of Herat, causing one death and over 100 injuries.

Unicef reports more than 90% of victims were women and children.

Western Afghanistan experienced another earthquake, following two recent major quakes that claimed over 1,000 lives in the same area.

The most recent quake, measuring 6.3 magnitude, occurred at approximately 05:10 local time (00:40 GMT) on Wednesday, situated 28km (17 miles) north of Herat.

It resulted in at least one fatality and left over 100 individuals injured, requiring medical attention, as reported by health authorities.

Unicef highlighted that more than 90% of the victims of the recent earthquakes in Afghanistan were women and children.

The full extent of the latest earthquake’s impact is yet to be determined, but many residents have been forced to sleep outdoors due to their homes being destroyed in the previous seismic events.

The governor of Herat province noted that there was substantial damage, with numerous phone and power lines disrupted. Aid organizations have also noted shortages of essential items like blankets, food, and other supplies.

A resident in central Herat, where some buildings remain, recounted waking up in a panic and rushing out of her home.