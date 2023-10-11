Advertisement
Al-Qassam Brigades Set Sights on Ben Gurion Airport

Al-Qassam Brigades Set Sights on Ben Gurion Airport

Al-Qassam Brigades Set Sights on Ben Gurion Airport

Al-Qassam Brigades Set Sights on Ben Gurion Airport

  • Al-Qassam Brigades target Ben Gurion airport in retaliation for alleged civilian attacks.
  • Egypt discusses providing aid via the Gaza-Egypt border during a limited ceasefire through the Rafah crossing.
  • Humanitarian aid would pass through the Rafah border crossing, linking Gaza and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
In a retaliatory move, Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, declares its intention to strike Israel’s Ben Gurion airport with rockets, citing Israel’s alleged attacks on civilians as the trigger for their action.

Egypt discussing plans to provide aid to Gaza under limited ceasefire: Security sources

Egypt has engaged in talks with the United States and other nations regarding a humanitarian aid initiative via its Gaza Strip border during a temporary ceasefire, according to two confidential Egyptian security sources.

The aid distribution is proposed to occur through the Rafah border crossing, connecting Gaza and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Also Read

US deaths in Israel on the rise, State Department says
US deaths in Israel on the rise, State Department says

President Joe Biden confirmed a minimum of 14 Americans killed in Hamas...

