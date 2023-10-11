Al-Qassam Brigades Set Sights on Ben Gurion Airport

US deaths in Israel on the rise, State Department says
President Joe Biden confirmed a minimum of 14 Americans killed in Hamas...
In a retaliatory move, Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, declares its intention to strike Israel’s Ben Gurion airport with rockets, citing Israel’s alleged attacks on civilians as the trigger for their action.
Egypt has engaged in talks with the United States and other nations regarding a humanitarian aid initiative via its Gaza Strip border during a temporary ceasefire, according to two confidential Egyptian security sources.
The aid distribution is proposed to occur through the Rafah border crossing, connecting Gaza and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
