Al-Qassam Brigades Targets Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport

US deaths in Israel on the rise, State Department says
President Joe Biden confirmed a minimum of 14 Americans killed in Hamas...
Al-Qassam Brigades recently launched multiple rockets in the direction of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Hamas’ Al-Qassam has claimed responsibility for this attack.
As of now, there have been no reported injuries resulting from the rocket strikes on the airport, but preliminary information is still emerging.
– All aircraft landings are being refused because of the danger and being diverted or told to circle the area.Advertisement
– Those… pic.twitter.com/U5M86auAvf
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 11, 2023
Video from the recent rocket barrage towards central Israel. Families get low at Ben Gurion Airport as red alert sirens warn of an incoming rocket barrage. pic.twitter.com/azEjzdhsSz
— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) October 11, 2023
BREAKING: Iron dome activated. Rockets outside Ben Gurion Airport.#israel #irondome pic.twitter.com/C1IhP0QVe0
— Daniel Cohen (@DanielCohenTV) October 11, 2023
