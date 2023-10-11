Advertisement
2023-10-11
Al-Qassam Brigades Targets Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport

Al-Qassam Brigades Targets Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport

  • Al-Qassam Brigades launch rockets at Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv.
  • Hamas claims responsibility for the attack.
  • Incoming flights to the airport were denied landing, redirected, or instructed to circle.
Al-Qassam Brigades recently launched multiple rockets in the direction of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Hamas’ Al-Qassam has claimed responsibility for this attack.

  1. Incoming flights are currently denied landing at the airport due to safety concerns, with aircraft either being redirected or instructed to circle the vicinity.
  2. Individuals present at the airport are being urged to seek shelter.
  3. Departures from Ben Gurion Airport in Israel have been temporarily halted.

As of now, there have been no reported injuries resulting from the rocket strikes on the airport, but preliminary information is still emerging.

Also Read

US deaths in Israel on the rise, State Department says
US deaths in Israel on the rise, State Department says

President Joe Biden confirmed a minimum of 14 Americans killed in Hamas...

