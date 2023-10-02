All you need to know about Trump’s trial for fraud

Couple killed by grizzly bear in Canadian Banff National Park
On Monday, Donald Trump enters a new legal battle, as a civil fraud trial commences in New York. This trial not only poses a threat to the former president but also to his business empire, as he seeks to make a comeback to the White House amid the looming presence of four criminal cases. Trump is also the leading contender among Republicans for the upcoming elections.
For Monday’s proceedings, Judge Arthur Engoron has already made a prior ruling, stating that Donald Trump, along with his sons Eric and Don Jr., engaged in fraudulent practices by artificially inflating the Trump Organization’s real estate and financial assets over an extended period.
Trump confirmed late Sunday night that he intends to be present at the beginning of the trial on Monday morning.
“I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation,” the 77-year-old wrote on his Truth Social platform.
“This whole case is a sham!!!” he added.
Apart from this civil lawsuit, Trump is confronting multiple significant criminal cases in the upcoming months.
On March 4, he has a scheduled appearance before a federal judge in Washington, where he faces charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.
Subsequently, Trump will return to a New York state court to address charges related to hush money payments, and he will also appear in a Florida federal court, where he is accused of mishandling classified documents after his tenure in office.
What are the charges against former President Trump?
James’ lawsuit alleges that Trump and his company made numerous false claims in the financial statements submitted to banks. In a recent court filing, James’ office asserted that Trump had significantly overstated his wealth by up to $3.6 billion.
Among the accusations, it was claimed that Trump exaggerated the size and value of his Trump Tower penthouse in Manhattan, valuing it at an astonishing $327 million, nearly three times its actual worth. James pointed out that no apartment in New York City had ever sold for anywhere close to that amount.
Furthermore, Trump valued Mar-a-Lago at an excessive $739 million, over 10 times its more realistic estimated value, according to James. Trump’s valuation was based on the idea of potential residential development, despite deed restrictions prohibiting such development on the property while he resides there.
Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and argued in sworn testimony for the case that the accuracy of his financial statements was irrelevant because they included a disclaimer stating they should not be relied upon.
He and his legal team have also contended that no one suffered harm as a result of the information in the financial statements. The banks he borrowed money from were fully repaid, business partners profited, and Trump’s own company thrived.
James’ lawsuit represents just one of the legal challenges facing Trump as he campaigns for a return to the White House in the upcoming presidential election. Since March, he has faced four indictments, including allegations of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, mishandling classified documents, and falsifying business records related to hush money payments made on his behalf.
The trial could last into December.
