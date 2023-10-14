Alleged Bully XL Assault Puts Baddeley Green Woman in Hospital

Women Injured in Suspected Baddeley Green Bully XL Attack

Two women attacked in Baddeley Green, Stoke-on-Trent

A dog, believed to be an American Bully XL, is slated for euthanasia after it attacked two women within a Staffordshire residence.

On Thursday at around 11:40 BST, police responded to reports of the dog’s uncontrollable behavior at a residence on Baker Crescent in Baddeley Green, Stoke-on-Trent.

The injured women received immediate on-site medical attention and were subsequently transported to the hospital.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the ban on Bully XL dogs in response to a series of incidents, including the fatal attack by two Bully XLs on Ian Price in Stonnall, near Walsall, in September.

Staffordshire Police reported that in Thursday’s attack, the dog was restrained by officers at the scene and is scheduled for euthanasia following discussions with its owners.

The police department also stated that inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulances and a paramedic to the location, transporting the two female patients to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further medical treatment.

