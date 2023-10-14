Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alleged Bully XL Assault Puts Baddeley Green Woman in Hospital

Alleged Bully XL Assault Puts Baddeley Green Woman in Hospital

Articles
Advertisement
Alleged Bully XL Assault Puts Baddeley Green Woman in Hospital

Alleged Bully XL Assault Puts Baddeley Green Woman in Hospital

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Women Injured in Suspected Baddeley Green Bully XL Attack
  • Two women attacked in Baddeley Green, Stoke-on-Trent
    • Advertisement
  • Dog believed to be an American Bully XL involved

A dog, believed to be an American Bully XL, is slated for euthanasia after it attacked two women within a Staffordshire residence.

On Thursday at around 11:40 BST, police responded to reports of the dog’s uncontrollable behavior at a residence on Baker Crescent in Baddeley Green, Stoke-on-Trent.

The injured women received immediate on-site medical attention and were subsequently transported to the hospital.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the ban on Bully XL dogs in response to a series of incidents, including the fatal attack by two Bully XLs on Ian Price in Stonnall, near Walsall, in September.

Advertisement

Staffordshire Police reported that in Thursday’s attack, the dog was restrained by officers at the scene and is scheduled for euthanasia following discussions with its owners.

The police department also stated that inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulances and a paramedic to the location, transporting the two female patients to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further medical treatment.

Also Read

Massive Pro-Palestine March Floods London Streets
Massive Pro-Palestine March Floods London Streets

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations sweep across the UK, including London and Manchester. Sunak emphasizes...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story