Amazon Dolphins Die in Mass as Water Hits Record Highs

Over 100 dolphins were found dead in the Brazilian Amazon due to drought and high temperatures.

Mamirauá Institute links deaths to Lake Tefé’s extreme heat.

Amid an unprecedented drought and extraordinarily high water temperatures, more than one hundred dolphins have been discovered lifeless in the Brazilian Amazon.

These distressing findings, occurring within the last week, were reported by the Mamirauá Institute, a research institution funded by the Brazilian Ministry of Science.

The institute expressed that this unusually large number of dolphin deaths may be linked to the exceptionally high temperatures of Lake Tefé and the historic drought currently affecting the Amazon.

This development is poised to heighten the concerns of climate scientists regarding the impact of human activities and severe drought conditions on the Amazon region.

“It’s still early to determine the cause of this extreme event but according to our experts, it is certainly connected to the drought period and high temperatures in Lake Tefé, in which some points exceeding 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit),” the institute said in comments carried by CNN affiliate CNN Brasil.

Advertisement The Amazon River, which stands as the largest waterway globally, is presently experiencing its dry season, with numerous creatures of the river ecosystem enduring exceptionally high temperatures. Efforts led by researchers and activists to rescue surviving dolphins involve relocating them from lagoons and ponds on the periphery of the river to the primary river channel where water temperatures are cooler. Nevertheless, the operation is proving to be quite challenging due to the remote nature of the region. This endeavor has been reported by CNN Brasil. Advertisement

“Transferring river dolphins to other rivers is not that safe because it’s important to verify if toxins or viruses are present [before releasing the animals into the wild],” André Coelho, a researcher at the Mamiraua Institute, told CNN Brasil.

The Amazon drought is not only affecting the environment but also having economic repercussions.

There have been reports of below-average water levels in 59 municipalities within Amazonas State, which are hampering both transportation and fishing operations along the river.

According to CNN Brasil, authorities anticipate even more severe drought conditions in the coming weeks, which could lead to additional dolphin fatalities.

