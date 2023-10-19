Arrested ‘Mannequin’ Breaks the Mold in Warsaw Shop Heist

22-year-old accused of posing as mannequin for jewelry heist in Warsaw

Successfully blended in with mannequins until he made his move

A 22-year-old man stands accused of an audacious theft scheme in Warsaw, where he allegedly posed as a mannequin in a shop window to steal jewelry after hours.

This crafty culprit went unnoticed among the inanimate crowd until he deemed it safe to move. He then roamed through the store’s various departments, making off with precious gems.

In another bizarre incident, the suspect dined late at a restaurant in a different shopping center and swapped his clothes inside a clothing store after it closed.

He even returned to the restaurant for another meal. Security footage caught him slipping under the partially open store shutters.

In a third episode at a separate location, the man targeted cash registers and attempted to steal other items after closing time.

The police apprehended him eventually, and he now faces charges of burglary and theft. If convicted, he could spend up to a decade behind bars.

The suspect is currently in custody for three months, as confirmed by Warsaw prosecutors.

