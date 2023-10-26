Assessing the Aftermath: Hurricane Otis in Mexico

Hurricane Otis impact assessment ongoing

Acapulco hit hard; limited official updates

President López Obrador travels by road

Mexican authorities are currently evaluating the impact of Hurricane Otis, a formidable storm that reached the Pacific coast of Mexico on Wednesday.

Acapulco, a popular resort destination, is believed to have borne the brunt of the damage. Due to disrupted communication lines, there is a scarcity of official updates.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador journeyed to Acapulco by road because local airports are still inaccessible. During his trip, he encountered a moment when he had to traverse on foot due to highway blockages caused by mudslides.

“The army is bringing machinery and we’re going to try to reopen [the highway] as soon as possible,” the president said.

