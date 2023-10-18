At least 189 Bodies Unearthed at US ‘Green’ Funeral Home

Advertisement 189 bodies discovered at Colorado’s eco-friendly Return to Nature Funeral Home, up from an initial 115.

FBI assisting in identification; scene described as “horrific.”

Funeral home specialized in chemical-free, biodegradable burials.

Officials have revealed that the number of decaying bodies found at The Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado has risen to 189, an increase from the initial count of 115 reported several weeks ago.

This startling development came to light after authorities were alerted to a foul odor emanating from the funeral home, which specializes in eco-friendly “green burials.”

The FBI is actively involved in the process of identifying these remains, while one official on the scene described it as “horrific” and “hazardous.”

The funeral home, located in Penrose, Colorado, about 30 miles south of Colorado Springs, specializes in burials without the use of chemicals, including embalming fluids, and employs biodegradable caskets.

However, a search of the 2,500 square foot facility revealed “improperly stored” bodies, resulting in deplorable conditions.

The situation was so dire that a paramedic developed a rash upon arrival and required medical evaluation, according to Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper.

Colorado law permits green funerals, but remains must be buried within 24 hours or adequately refrigerated.

The additional bodies discovered were removed from the funeral home by October 13 and transported to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Officials caution that the number of bodies found may change as the identification and investigative processes continue.

Fremont County Coroner’s Office will lead a team to notify affected families, a process expected to begin in the coming days, as mentioned by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The owners of The Return to Nature Funeral Home had faced business troubles, including missed tax payments and eviction from one of their properties in recent months, according to the Associated Press.

Numerous agencies, including the FBI, are collaborating on the investigation, which Coroner Randy Keller warned would be lengthy due to the need for forensic identification methods like fingerprinting and DNA analysis.