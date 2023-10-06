Aussie rower rescued after capsizing in Pacific Ocean

24-year-old Tom Robinson was rowing from Peru to Australia in a homemade boat.

Robinson was rescued by the P&O Pacific Explorer cruise ship.

A 24-year-old man who was attempting to row across the Pacific Ocean in a homemade boat had to be rescued by a cruise ship after his boat capsized.

Tom Robinson, who had set out to become the youngest person to complete this challenging journey, was discovered sitting atop his overturned boat, without any clothing, approximately 100 nautical miles southwest of Vanuatu’s coast, as reported on his website.

Local reports indicate that Mr. Robinson received treatment for sunburn and dehydration on board the cruise ship but is otherwise in good health.

His record-breaking adventure began in July of the previous year when he embarked on his journey from Peru to reach Cairns, Australia, by December.

The incident occurred during the final leg of his expedition, as he had departed from Luganville in Vanuatu on Monday.

In a recent interview with ABC Australia while in Vanuatu, Mr. Robinson had expressed that this concluding part of his voyage would be pivotal.

The exact cause of his boat overturning on Thursday evening remains unclear, but his emergency distress beacon was activated, prompting the authorities to respond.

In the early hours of Friday, the P&O Pacific Explorer came to his aid, successfully rescuing Mr. Robinson from the water.

He was able to climb aboard the ship using a rope ladder, as detailed in the post on his website.

Local reports mention that the cruise ship had deviated from its route by approximately 200 kilometers (124 miles) to assist with the rescue.