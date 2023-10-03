Bangkok mall shooting: Teenager arrested after 3 killed

A shooting incident at a prestigious shopping mall in the heart of Bangkok has resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, with an additional four individuals, including a foreign national, sustaining injuries.

The authorities have arrested a 14-year-old suspect who voluntarily surrendered and was found in possession of a handgun, as reported by the police.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has confirmed that the situation at the center, which is a popular destination for both locals and tourists, is now under control.

A spokesperson for Siam Paragon, in a statement, extended their deepest condolences in response to the unexpected incident that transpired today.

Advertisement

“Currently, the police have brought the situation under control and apprehended the perpetrator.

“As soon as the incident occurred, the police and Siam Paragon’s security team immediately evacuated customers and employees from the building, prioritising the safety of all customers, employees, and tenants.

“We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the police, volunteers, and our security team for their dedicated efforts in bringing the situation under control. We also appreciate all the support from everyone during the incident and will continue to provide updates on any further developments.”