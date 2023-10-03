Bangkok mall shooting: Teenager arrested after 3 killed

Elections in New Zealand marred by racial issues
A shooting incident at a prestigious shopping mall in the heart of Bangkok has resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, with an additional four individuals, including a foreign national, sustaining injuries.
The authorities have arrested a 14-year-old suspect who voluntarily surrendered and was found in possession of a handgun, as reported by the police.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has confirmed that the situation at the center, which is a popular destination for both locals and tourists, is now under control.
A spokesperson for Siam Paragon, in a statement, extended their deepest condolences in response to the unexpected incident that transpired today.
“Currently, the police have brought the situation under control and apprehended the perpetrator.
“As soon as the incident occurred, the police and Siam Paragon’s security team immediately evacuated customers and employees from the building, prioritising the safety of all customers, employees, and tenants.
“We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the police, volunteers, and our security team for their dedicated efforts in bringing the situation under control. We also appreciate all the support from everyone during the incident and will continue to provide updates on any further developments.”
The suspect has been relocated to the Pathumwan police station.
Social media footage previously depicted shoppers hastily exiting the premises, leading to the rapid evacuation and closure of the shopping center. Additionally, the nearby Siam metro station was temporarily closed.
Videos shared online, apparently filmed from within the mall, captured four distinct loud noises resembling gunshots echoing through the bustling complex.
Eyewitnesses also reported seeking refuge within stores and restroom facilities.
Jakkraphan Nakharisi, a 29-year-old ice cream vendor with a two-year tenure at the mall, shared with the BBC that he initially did not recognize the noises as gunshots.
“There were four to five of them. And then silence. Then there were probably another two shots. Then I heard someone in my shop shout, ‘There’s some shooting!’
“I ducked behind the ice cream tank immediately. I didn’t know where to run. I thought I couldn’t just go out recklessly.”
He said he heard security guards escort people off the premises, before he left “no more than 10 minutes after the shooting”.
