Baroness Sayeeda Warsi laments Islamophobia in British society.

British Muslims are held to higher standards than their fellow citizens.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, a former UK minister, delivered a significant address at the University of Leeds titled “Muslims Don’t Matter: the silencing, stereotyping and stigmatising of Muslims by the British press and political parties.”

Warsi made a speech about how “Islamophobia has passed the dinner table test,” and her recent speech examined how British Muslims are held to higher standards than their fellow citizens, citing polling, policy decisions, and the handling of recent events such as the Middle East conflict over a decade ago.

Warsi emphasized the urgent need to end culture wars and called on policymakers to alter their course to prevent potentially disastrous consequences.

She pointed out that the latest government figures on hate crime reveal a rise in religiously motivated hate crimes, with Muslims being the most targeted religious group.

Warsi stated that when British Muslims apply Fundamental British Values in their participation in wider society, they are often demonized, marginalized, excluded from political arenas, and treated as outcasts.

She further challenged her own party to address Islamophobia, urged mainstream politics to genuinely listen to British Muslims, and called for a united civil rights movement for Muslims in the UK.

Warsi warned that if the climate of hatred towards Muslim communities continues, it could normalize dehumanization, attacks, and the marginalization of these communities in British society.

However, she ended on a hopeful note, emphasizing that the goodness within society and British Muslim communities has consistently prevailed.

Baroness Warsi shared her family’s experiences and highlighted the contributions of British Muslims to the nation, both historically and in the present day.

She stressed the importance of unity and equal treatment for all citizens, emphasizing that British Muslims are a growing and vital part of the workforce, entrepreneurship, and international networks that contribute positively to the UK.

