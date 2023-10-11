Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz to Unite in Emergency Gov’t

Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz to Unite in Emergency Gov’t

Articles
Advertisement
Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz to Unite in Emergency Gov’t

Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz to Unite in Emergency Gov’t

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Netanyahu and Gantz agree to form an emergency unity government.
  • The focus of this government is on addressing the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
  • Unrelated policies and legislation will not be pursued during this time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and centrist opposition leader Benny Gantz have reached an agreement to establish an emergency unity government.

Advertisement

The proposed unity government, as per a statement from Gantz’s National Unity party, will include Netanyahu, Gantz, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, with a specific focus on addressing the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The unity government will not pursue unrelated policies or legislation during this time.

The fate of Netanyahu’s existing coalition partners, which include far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, remains uncertain.

Additionally, former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eizenkot and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will serve as observers in this arrangement.

This agreement follows months of political turmoil in Israel, primarily driven by controversies surrounding proposed judiciary reforms by the Netanyahu government.

These reforms have been criticized by opponents as an attempt to exert control over the judiciary, resulting in significant public protests.

Advertisement

The announcement comes amid an escalation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, with Israel responding to attacks by Hamas, which has led to casualties among both Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel has taken measures such as cutting off access to essential resources like water, fuel, and electricity in Gaza, a move criticized by human rights groups as a potential war crime.

Israeli airstrikes have resulted in numerous Palestinian casualties.

Also Read

Vladimir Putin Tries to Freeze Ukrainian Counteroffensive
Vladimir Putin Tries to Freeze Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Russia initiated limited-scale offensives in the 85th week of the conflict with...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story