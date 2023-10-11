Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz to Unite in Emergency Gov’t

Advertisement

Netanyahu and Gantz agree to form an emergency unity government.

The focus of this government is on addressing the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Unrelated policies and legislation will not be pursued during this time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and centrist opposition leader Benny Gantz have reached an agreement to establish an emergency unity government.

The proposed unity government, as per a statement from Gantz’s National Unity party, will include Netanyahu, Gantz, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, with a specific focus on addressing the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The unity government will not pursue unrelated policies or legislation during this time.

The fate of Netanyahu’s existing coalition partners, which include far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, remains uncertain.

Additionally, former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eizenkot and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will serve as observers in this arrangement.

This agreement follows months of political turmoil in Israel, primarily driven by controversies surrounding proposed judiciary reforms by the Netanyahu government.

These reforms have been criticized by opponents as an attempt to exert control over the judiciary, resulting in significant public protests.

The announcement comes amid an escalation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, with Israel responding to attacks by Hamas, which has led to casualties among both Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel has taken measures such as cutting off access to essential resources like water, fuel, and electricity in Gaza, a move criticized by human rights groups as a potential war crime.

Israeli airstrikes have resulted in numerous Palestinian casualties.

