Biden Breaks Campaign Promise, Approves New Border Wall

Biden administration to build new border wall in Texas.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticizes the announcement.

The Biden administration has announced plans to construct a segment of a border wall in southern Texas as a measure to address the increasing levels of immigration.

This construction will cover approximately 20 miles (32km) in Starr County along the US-Mexico border, an area that has seen significant numbers of border crossings.

It’s worth noting that building a border wall was a prominent policy pursued by former President Donald Trump and vehemently opposed by the Democratic Party.

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden had pledged not to continue building the wall if he were elected.

Shortly after taking office, his administration issued a proclamation stating that building a wall along the southern border was not a practical solution.

However, President Biden has recently stated that he is unable to halt the construction of the border wall because the funding for it had already been allocated.

When questioned about the effectiveness of the wall, he straightforwardly stated that he did not believe it would be effective.

Furthermore, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a statement defending this latest action, emphasizing that the funds being used for the border wall construction were already designated for a border barrier.